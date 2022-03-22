How to complete Beyond Fear in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Beyond Fear is the quest you must complete to return to Svartalfheim after killing Sinmara. While it may seem like you’ve come to the end of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, you’ve still got work to do. This guide explains how to complete the quest so that you can get back to the main story as soon as possible.

Step 1: Meet Valka in the woods

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you awaken as Eivor, Valka tells you to come and meet her that night to face your fears. What the game doesn’t tell you is that this is a quest. Look on the map to find the point south of Ravensthorpe where you need to meet Valka. See above for a map reference.

Step 2: Free yourself

Screenshot by Gamepur

After being tied up, you need to free Eivor. However, each time you try to untie the bonds, they’ll tighten. You need to do this multiple times before Eivor calms down and realizes that she must relax to get free. Wait for the Free Yourself prompt to appear, then hold the button.

Step 3: Kill the wolves

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last step of this quest is killing all the wolves that attack Eivor. After you’ve slashed through roughly 20 of them, the wolf that attacked Evior the night her father died will appear. You need to kill this wolf to complete the quest. It doesn’t have a health bar, but the wolf will die if you hit it enough, so keep up a barrage of attacks until it’s dead.