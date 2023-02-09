As you explore the wizarding world of Hogwarts Legacy, you will come across many quests and tasks that you will be asked to complete. Most of these side quests will come from teachers and students at Hogwarts, but some can be found out in Hogsfield and beyond. One such quest comes from Dorothy Sprottle. She is concerned about Clair Beaumont’s brother, Bardolph, and wants you to track him down to make sure he is alright. This guide will show you how to complete Brother’s Keeper in Hogwarts Legacy.

Brother’s Keeper walkthrough in Hogwarts Legacy

To find this quest, you must travel up to the northern part of the map. Go past Hogsmeade to the small burrow of Upper Hogsfield. Here, you can find Dorothy Sprottle near the center of the town. Speak with her and she will ask you to track down Bardolph Beaumont who went missing a little while ago. Once you are done speaking with Dorothy, you can talk to Claire who is the shop owner in town for more information. Before progressing, we suggest that you be at least level 16 before taking on this quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After speaking to Dorothy and Claire, head to the north of Upper Hogsfield to the area marked on your map. Look for the ruins within the search area. Once there, you will discover a large group of Inferi. These undead beings cannot be damaged until you have lit them on fire. Once one of these foes has been ignited using either an explosive barrel or the Incendio spell, you can damage them normally.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Among the Inferi, you will by able to spot Bardolph Beaumont. He perished on his journey and Claire must know about it. After defeating all of the enemies in the ruins including Bardolph, head back to Upper Hogsfield and speak to Claire. She will be distraught to hear about her brother’s passing but will thank you for your bravery.