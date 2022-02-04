how-to-complete-cheers-in-dying-light-2-stay-human

Cheers is one of the quests you can pick up the first time you visit the Bazaar in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. You pick it up from Julian, an NPC that initially tries to go into business with you before someone cuts in to accuse him of murder. They claim that Julian killed someone by selling them poisoned water, but Julian says he doesn’t sell water, at least not to everyone. This guide explains how to complete Cheers and what kind of a difference your choice towards the end of it will make.

Step 1: Find Hans

Screenshot by Gamepur

Julian gets his water from a guy named Marco but reveals he’s also sold a bottle to someone called Hans. So you have two objective markers to follow, and we recommend heading to the second one first to save Hans. Follow the marker and get into the building through a window. You won’t find Hans there, but you will find his wife. When you explain everything to her, she’ll tell you to check his favorite hunting spot and get him to drink some of the moonshine they have lying around.

The hunting spot is quite large, and it can be challenging to find Hans. Look around on the rooftops, and the objective marker will update. Hans is hanging out on a tower overlooking the part of Villedor that was bombed with chemicals. Offer him the alcohol, and you’ll save his life.

Step 2: Find Marco

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, follow the other objective marker to find Marco. He too is inside a building that you must enter from the roof. After accusing him of selling poisoned water, he tells you that he can’t get to any of it because of the infected downstairs. You need to get down there through the nearby wall and kill the infected. When you clear the doorway, Marco will appear and start to talk to you.

Should you side with Marco or tell the truth?

Marco reveals that he accidentally sold two barrels of water that an infected had fallen in to Julian. You’re then given a choice.