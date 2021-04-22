How to complete Exemplary Service Record operator missions for Woods in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

When an operator in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War or Warzone arrives on the battle pass, players have the chance to complete several challenges to receive rewards and alternative recolors for a particular appearance. For Season 3, Woods has a new skin called Stinger, and it comes with two recolors called Clay Fire and Rock Slide. The Stinger skin is one of the first ones you unlock on the Season 3 battle pass, and you can start working on them immediately after you buy it.

You can complete these objectives by playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer or Warzone matches.

How to complete Exemplary Service Record operator missions

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are all of the tasks and rewards for completing the Exemplary Service Record missions with the Woods operator skin. You want to complete these objectives in succession to unlock the next one.

Objective 1: Get 25 eliminations while using a weapon with an equipped Underbarrel grip attachment Rewards: 1,500 XP and the Supporting Friend calling card

Objective 2: Replenish ammo 25 times while using the Scavenger Perk Rewards: 2,000 XP and the Clay Fire Woods skin

Objective 3: Kill 7 enemies who have been stunned by your Stun Grenades Rewards: 2,500 XP and the Broken Seal Emblem

Objective 4: Get 25 Eliminations while using the Flak Jacket or EOD perks Rewards: 3,000 XP and the Rock Slide Woods skin



The first objective will have you eliminate players while using a weapon with an Underbarrel grip attachment. You do not have to use the underbarrel attachment against the enemies, making the objective much easier than it could be. All you have to do is make sure your favorite weapon has this attachment on it and take it into every multiplayer or Warzone match.

The next objective has you using the replenish ammo ability while Woods has the Scavenger Perk equipped. This is another easy task to complete in most multiplayer or Warzone matches. For Warzone, you have to find a munitions crate ability somewhere on your map.

The third objective is to kill 7 enemies that are stunned by your Stun Grenades. Much like the first objective, you need to ensure your ideal loadout has the stun grenade ability in the tactical loadout. When participating in Warzone matches, these grenades are scattered all over the map. You have the chance to find and use one before a loadout drop appears.

The final objective to complete Woods’ operator mission is to eliminate 25 enemies with the Flak Jacket or EOD perks equipped. You’ll be able to do this much faster in multiplayer matches. If you’re sticking to Warzone, you’ll want to add these perks to your favorite loadout and hope you can find a loadout drop before an enemy drops you.

Once you’ve completed the final mission, you’ll gain access to all of the skins and rewards for the Exemplary Service Record operator missions for Woods.