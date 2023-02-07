There are multiple side quests for you to complete in Hogwarts Legacy, and they feature the many students and characters you’ll encounter while playing the game. There is one called Flying Off the Shelves, where you’ll need to help Cressida Blume. A charm has gone out of control in the library, and she will need your help to complete this task. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Flying Off the Shelves in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to collect all flying books for Cressida in Hogwarts Legacy

You can find Cressida outside the Library in Central Hall, where can give you the quest. After unlocking the quest, you will need to enter the library to find the flying books Cressida charmed into the air. You will need to ensure you have the Accio spell on your character to bring them to you.

The first book will be floating around the center of the Library. You should be able to pick this one up quickly when you initially enter the area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next book will be floating around the Restricted Section to your right. It floats around the bottom floor, keeping the outer ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A third book goes through the Restricted Section and floats upstairs to the second floor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final two books are going to be on the top floor. You can find them on the north and south side of the library. After you acquire these two final books, return to Cressida to present her with the books you collected.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you return the books to Cressida, there is an option to make her pay you to keep the contents of the diary you read a secret. The good thing for Cressida is to give these books back to her, including her diary. However, you do have the option to make her give you a reward for keeping the books. Regardless of your decision, you receive the rewards for the quest, but forcing Cressida to pay for these books does build a negative relationship with her.