How to complete Gowry’s quest in Elden Ring

Gowry is one of the many NPCs you can find in Elden Ring. He has a quest that you can complete if you’re willing to go out of your way to assist him, to protect Millicent. If you do, you can help rid Millicent of the Scarlot Rot disease, extending her life. In this guide, we cover all of the steps you need to take to complete Gowry’s quest in Elden Ring.

You can start this quest by speaking with Gowry. You can find them at Gowry’s Shack, south of Sellia, Town of Sorcery, in Caelid.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Speak with Gowry, and he’ll tell you he needs an Unalloyed Gold Needle, which he lost somewhere in the Swamp of Aeonia. You will need to find this Needle and bring it back to him, thereby learning the secret of Sellia, and learning how to lower the seals, while also continuing in Millicent’s quest. Unfortunately, the Unalloyed Gold Needle is held by Commander O’Neil, a boss you’ll have to fight against at the Heart of Aeonia.

Upon defeating O’Neil, return to Gowry, and he’ll give you a piece of paper detailing the secret of the seals in Sellia. It turns out all of the bell towers in town protect those seals, and you’ll need to light the braziers on top of them to continue forward. After lighting all three of the bell towers, rest at a site of grace and then return to Gowry at his shack to continue the quest. He’ll point you in the direction of the Church of the Plague, where you’ll find Millicent, on the top of the hill, the pathway north of Sellia.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After arriving to Millicent, she’ll stab herself with the Needle. You will then need to rest at a site of grace and then speak with her again. When you return to Millicent, she’ll be standing, and she’ll reward you with the Prosthesis-Wearer Heirloom Talisman. After this point, Gowry will disappear, but now you have access to Millicent’s questline.