How to complete Hostiles Located mission for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

There are several faction missions you can work through while playing in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s DMZ mode, which will have you focusing on specific objectives to play during your short time on the map. One notable mission is called Hostiles Located, and you’ll need to complete three objectives to clear it. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Hostiles Located mission for DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

How to do all Hostiles Located mission tasks in DMZ

There are three tasks you need to work through for this missions. The first is to ping five enemies, you then need to eliminate five enemies, and then you need to pick up at least one weapon that you found out in your deployment.

The easier tasks focuses on taking out five enemies. You should find hostiles to take our relatively quickly. They’re scattered throughout the maps offered in the DMZ, but they typically roam around in packs. You’ll want to strategically ambush them, and eliminate these NPCs from the game. If you make enough noise, though, additional NPCs are bound to make their way to your position, so how you plan to take out foes is up to you. Once you take at least five enemies, grab one of their weapons on the ground to complete those first asks in this mission.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final task for this mission is slightly tougher. It requires that you ping 5 enemies with ??? in the mission. However, the mission is simply asking you to ping enemies. You can do this regardless of having no equipment on your character, and will not have you find a specific item to ping targets.

Once you’ve pinged at least five targets, taken them out, and looted at least one weapon that you find while deployed in the DMZ, the mission is over.