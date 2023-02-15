Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Path of the Ronin event guide – dates, challenges, and rewards

The Path of the Ronin is a new challenge in both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, with seven challenges to complete to earn rewards and ultimately unlock a brand new weapon. How you complete these challenges will depend on how you like to play, with steps completable in both the traditional multiplayer offering and the Battle Royale mode. Here’s everything we know.

How to complete all Path of the Ronin Challenges

Screenshot by Gamepur

Right now, only three Path of the Ronin challenges are available, with two additional arriving in six days and the final two coming in about two weeks. None of them are easy, either, requiring skill and a bit of grind to unlock. Which mode you play will depend on whether you own the base game of Modern Warfare II or are a free Warzone 2.0 player, but you will have to choose how you want to progress. Clicking on the challenges bar will swap which mode keeps track of how close you are to completing each challenge.

First Path of the Ronin Challenge: Integrity (GI), available now

Warzone 2.0: Finish in the top 10 five times, either solo or with a squad. This can be on either Resurgence or in the vanilla version.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer: Win fifteen matches.

Reward: A new Operator skin for Roze.

Second Path of the Ronin Challenge: Honor (Meiyo), available now

Warzone 2.0: Restore Honor five times in the Resurgence mode. This new mechanic sees you reclaiming the dog tag you dropped on being defeated.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer: Get 100 Objective Defense kills, so focus on modes like Domination and Hardpoint for the fastest progress.

Reward: A smoking Oni mask emblem.

Third Path of the Ronin Challenges: Sincerity (Makoto), available now

Warzone 2.0: You need to complete five Bounty contracts, which see you hunting down specific players in your proximity. Grab these whenever you come across them.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer: You’ll need to kill 50 other Operators under the effect of the Battle Rage Field Upgrade. The Overclock Ultimate Perk will help, giving you two charges and reducing the cooldown by 40%.

Reward: A masked assassin Calling Card.

Fourth Path of the Ronin Challenge: Compassion (Jin), available 2/22

Warzone 2.0: Currently unknown.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer: Currently unknown.

Reward: An Egret weapon sticker

Fifth Path of the Ronin Challenge: Courage (Yu), available 2/22

Warzone 2.0: Currently unknown.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer: Currently unknown.

Reward: A Ghost in the sunset Loading Screen.

Sixth Path of the Roning Challenge: Loyalty (Chu Gi), available 2/29

Warzone 2.0: Currently unknown.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer: Currently unknown.

Reward: A Japan-themed weapon charm.

Seventh Path of the Ronin Challenge Respect (Rei), available 2/29

Warzone 2.0: Currently unknown.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II multiplayer: Currently unknown.

Reward: A Submachine Gun weapon blueprint.

The ultimate reward for completing all the challenges is the new Crossbow weapon introduced in Season 2.