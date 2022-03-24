How to complete Ittan-momen in Ghostwire: Tokyo

There are several Yokai for you to discover in Ghostwire: Tokyo, and they’re all over the city. Many of them are tied to side missions that you can unlock after you cleanse a Torii gate, uplifting the fog from a specific area giving you access to more of the map as you progress through the story. In the Kuo Shrine district, you’ll have the chance to find an Ittan-momen. Here’s what you need to know about completing the Ittan-momen side mission in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

You can start the Ittan-momen side quest after cleansing the Kuo Shrine. It will be in the same general area, to the north of the Torii gate.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you approach the woman, she’ll explain that a white cloth attacked her and nearly suffocated her. It was likely another spirit attacking her, and you’ll need to put a stop to it. You’ll want to head north from your current position and search the area highlighted on your map to capture the Ittan-momen.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to jump onto the roof of the park area below the Ittan-momen to interact with it. When you do, it will begin to fly away. Next, you’ll need to follow it using your gliding ability to chase after it. Continue following the creature until it hits its head, and then you can capture it, adding its Magatama to your collection.