Jar-barian, an NPC added to Elden Ring following the game’s official release, has arrived to the Lands Between. You can find them in Jarburg, in Liurnia, to the south of the Carian Study Hall on the east side of the map. When you discover this character, you’ll have the chance to complete a new quest for it. This guide covers how to complete Jar-barian’s quest in Elden Ring.

From what we can tell, you will need to complete Iron Fist Alexander’s quest, which becomes available after beating Starscouraged Radahn, and you talk to him after the battle. Upon completing this quest, you’ll unlock the end of Jar-barian’s questline.

When you’re ready, you can meet Jar-barian at this location in Jarburg.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, when speaking with Jar-barian, it allows you the leave to pick flowers in the area, so long as you’ve already completed Iron Fist Alexander’s quest. You can find some flowers nearby, close to the other pots in the village. Return to Jar-barian, and they’ll ask if you’ve met their uncle, Iron Fist Alexander. You need to exhaust the dialogue at this point and then reload the area.

Upon reloading the area, Jar-barian will tell you about the new individual who’s arrived in Jarburg, Diallos. You can find them a short distance away, tending to another jar.

Screenshot by Gamepuir

You’ll need to reload the area several times and return to it. When you do, you’ll find a Poacher had arrived, but Diallos had fought them and did his best to save the villagers. You can find Jar-barian at the center of the village and speak with it again. You’ll need to exhaust Jar-barian’s dialogue. After you’re done, advance and you’ll find Diallos on the ground. Speak with him and exhaust his dialogue. You’ll need to reload the area to find Jar-barian above Diallos and speak with him again.

After you finish the dialogue with Jar-barian above Diallos, reload the area once again, and you’ll find Jar-barian back in its previous spot. You’ll want to make sure to give Jar-barian’s Alexander’s remains, which you received at the end of Iron Fist Alexander’s quest. After this, reload the area, and you’ll find a Companion Jar talisman in Jar-barian’s location.