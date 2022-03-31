How to complete Kenneth Haight’s questline in Elden Ring – All Steps

Kenneth Haight is one of the many NPCs you’ll encounter in Elden Ring. When you speak with him, he’ll have a handful of tasks for you to complete, and you have the option to complete his quest. However, you’ll need to follow a handful of steps to complete it. In this guide, we cover how to complete Kenneth Haight’s questline in Elden Ring.

You can find Kenneth Haight in Limgrave, on top of a stone pillar, calling out to you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Speak to him to begin his quest. He’ll ask you to go to his fort, to the south of his location, and clear it out. It’s been overrun by multiple adversaries, and he needs your help to clear it. You can find this fort, Fort Haight, to the southeast of your current location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Clear out the fort by defeating all enemies, namely the Knight at the top who drops the Ash of War: Bloody Slash. Once you’ve done this, return to Kenneth you report your work, and he’ll thank you for it, promising to knight you. You’ll then need to use a site of grace or teleport somewhere before returning to Fort Haight to speak with Kenneth once again. Unfortunately, this location has been overrun by Demi-humans. After you take them out, you’ll find Kenneth at the top of the fort, where you fought the knight. Speak with Kenneth, and he remarks that he needs to fight a ruler to make his fort operational again.

To progress Kenneth’s quest, you’ll need to do a few things beyond interacting with Kenneth. First, you’ll have to make sure that when you receive Seluvis’ potion, you do not give it to Nepheli. Instead, you’ll need to defeat Morgott the Omen King and provide the Stormhawk King item to Nepheli. When Nepheli receives this item, rest at a site of grace, and then make your way to Stormveil Castle Throne Room, where you’ll find Nepheli and Kenneth standing there. You’ll need to speak with Kenneth, who still promises to knight you someday but rewards you for finding him a ruler to follow, completing his quest.