Hogwarts Legacy is filled with secrets for you to discover and people for you to help. Side quests are found all over the highlands from Feldcroft to Hogsmeade and beyond. One of the many quests you can find throughout the land is in Brocburrow and it comes from Eddie Thistlewood. He believes that Chinese Chomping Cabbages can protect Feldcroft from Ranrok’s men but the crates he sent have gone missing. This guide will show you how to complete Kidnapped Cabbage in Hogwarts Legacy.

Kidnapped Cabbage walkthrough in Hogwarts Legacy

To find this quest, you will first need to make your way to Brocburrow which is to the east of Hogwarts on the edge of the map. We recommend waiting until you have unlocked the broom before heading out there since it is pretty far away. When you arrive, you will find Eddie working at one of the shop stands since he is also a plant herbology vendor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eddie will tell you about the crates of cabbages that have been stolen and ask that you retrieve them. The first of these crates can be found in a dark wizard encampment to the southeast of Brocburrow. To make things quicker, you can fast-travel to Keenbridge using the Floo Powder system if you have the area unlocked.

Related: How to complete Troll Control in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the first cabbage crate inside the open tent at the top of the encampment. You can easily fly in and retrieve it if you have a broom. Once obtained, make your way over to Feldcroft. The second encampment is near the town. If you have it unlocked, you can easily reach Feldcroft by traveling to Irondale.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second crate of cabbage is located behind the tent in the goblin encampment. After collecting all the cabbages, travel to Feldcroft and deliver them to Bernard Ndiaye. Completing this quest will unlock Herbology tools that you can spawn in the Room of Requirement.