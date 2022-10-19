How to complete Melo’s Upgrade Plan side quest in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy offers many rewarding side quests, some of which are easier than others, while still giving decent rewards. One such easy but rewarding quest is Melo’s Upgrade Plan. Completing the quest will give your SSR relic shards and XP points. Additionally, you must complete this quest to get the main story’s 100% completion rate. In the quest, you need to help Melo get a new language chip. Although completing this quest is easy, you need to find it first. Here is how to find and complete Melo’s Upgrade Plan side quest in Tower of Fantasy.

Melo’s Upgrade Plan side quest location

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the quest at Cetus Island, Navia. The quest is given by Melo, standing beside Slayer at the center of the island. You must fast-travel to Cetus Island and head toward the center; the game usually marks quests on the map once you are near, but for this one, you must be very close to Melo’s location. When you find Melo, talk to him and start the quest.

Melo’s Upgrade Plan side quest walkthrough

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the quest starts, you will need to go to Banges Black Market and ask Hopkins for a language chip. Hopkins will make a deal and ask for three firecores. If you have them already, hand them over to Hopkins. If not, you can go to the area east of the black market, and you will get some there. You need to break the firey red ores and loot them from inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you give Hopkins the firecores, he will trick you into getting something more valuable for the language chip. Go to Cetus Island and tell Melo about the situation. After that, ask Claire for a language chip and return to Melo’s location. He won’t be there, and you will again need to head to the black market to find Melo.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After finding Melo, talk to Hopkins about the language chip and head to Cetus Island. Talk to Claire; she will give you a language chip this time. Head to the black market and exchange Clair’s chip for a language chip with Hopkins. Go to Cetus Island and talk to Claire. She will tell you that Melo’s language malfunction is fixed. Doing so will complete the quest, and you will get XP points and two SSR Colossus Arm shards.