How to complete Snowfield Expedition side quest in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy has many side quests, but some are more important than others. You need to complete certain quests to get a 100% completion rate. Snowfield Expedition is one of those side quests you need to complete to get a full completion rate in the fifth part of the main story. In the quest, you must retrieve three transponders and help the expedition captain retrieve the data. However, you first need to find the quest location to start it. Here is how to find and complete the Snowfield Expedition side quest in Tower of Fantasy.

Snowfield Expedition side quest location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The quest is at the Warren shelter in Warren Snowfield. It is given by Conan, sitting behind the counter in his shop. Additionally, the game will mark the quest location on your map when you are near the quest area. To start the quest, go and talk to Conan.

Snowfield Expedition side quest walkthrough

Screenshot by Gamepur

After talking to Conan, you will get the first objective: retrieve three transponders. The objective will mark all three of them on your map, but it might be tricky to find them. The first device is underneath a tree at the marked location. To get to the second one, glide from the first location and go straight to it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will see a few broken fireworks devices at the location, but the one you need is underneath the cliff; it’s hidden behind the snowy mountain, so you should keep a keen eye. Lastly, head to the objective area to get the third one; you will easily spot it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After retrieving the three transponders, you will need to climb up a huge mountain to set up the transponder there. Now you need to follow the objective to find the expedition captain. Once you follow the objectives, you will find the captain; talk to him, and he will ask for your help to retrieve the stolen data from the heirs of Aida.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lastly, fight with the heirs, and when you defeat all of them, the objective will mark you to the location of the data. Claim the data from there and hand it to the captain. Doing so will complete your Snowfield Expedition side quest and rewards you with XP points.