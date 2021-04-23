How to complete Park operator mission Secret Intelligence Service in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

There are several operators you can pick from when playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer matches or any of the Warzone matches. The operators give you a chance to look different than the other combatants you’re fighting against, and many of them come with several unique skins. For Park, she has access to two recolored skins if you complete the Secret Intelligence Service operator missions.

These operator missions are available to players who have purchased the Season 3 battle pass. You then need to reach tier 20 on the track.

All Park operator mission Secret Intelligence Service tasks and rewards

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are all of the challenges you need to complete for the Secret Intelligence Service operator mission, and all of the rewards you receive for finishing them.

Objective 1: Earn 20,000 total multiplayer score of Warzone cash Rewards: 1,500 XP and the Peace of Mind calling card

Objective 2: Earn 25 eliminations using assault rifles Rewards: 2,000 XP and the Battle Forged skin

Objective 3: Get 5 lethal equipment kills while using the Quartermaster or Restock perks Rewards: 2,500 XP and the Blast Brigade emblem

Objective 4: Get 10 kills or destructions using Launchers Rewards: 3,000 XP and the Battle Scarred skin



The first objective for this series of tasks have you pick between playing multiplayer more or Warzone, specifically plunder. Of the two options, we recommend going through plunder because you earn 20,000 plunder cash within two or three loot crates that you find exploring the map. You’ll be able to finish it and then move on to the next task with no trouble whatsoever.

The second objective has you taking out 25 enemies using an assault rifle. You can use any assault of your choice. If you choose to finish this on Warzone, you’re better off playing through the plunder game mode. Not only do you have more chances to respawn, but you’ll be able to start the game with your loadout already equipped and ready to go. The same thing goes for most Black Ops multiplayer matches.

The next task is to get five enemy kills using lethal equipment while using the Quartermaster or Restock perk. When competing in Warzone, you use these perks based on the number of kills you receive. You want to make sure that you have your preferred loadout equipped, and it goes on the one you plan to use. You’re required to get a kill streak to gain access to the perk, but the challenge is to have it equipped, so you don’t need to meet the kill streak requirement.

The final challenge is to get 10 kills or destructions using a launcher. You can use any of the launchers available to you, such as the Cigmia 2 or the RPG-7. When you’re fighting on the Warzone map, you can’t be too picky about what launcher you get unless you have one prepared in your loadouts to receive from a drop. These can be extremely useful when taking down enemy vehicles or aiming for a window in a roof.

Once you’ve completed all of the objectives, you’ll be able to equip all of the skins and the profile items.