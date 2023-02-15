All beast materials in Hogwarts Legacy, and how to get them

Whether upgrading gear or enchanting attire with enhancement traits at the Enchanted Loom, you will need a variety of Beast Materials in Hogwarts Legacy. Such resources include common Puffskein Fur, slightly scarce Unicorn Hair, and ultra-rare Phoenix Feathers. Regardless of your character level or clothing’s rarity, a lack of sufficient Beast Materials will prevent you from improving your equipped gear. The primary way that many Hogwarts students might farm these necessary materials is by searching for Beast Dens and rescuing the creatures to place in Vivariums. However, there is a much easier method of efficiently acquiring all Beast Materials in Hogwarts Legacy without the need for extensive Vivarium management.

Related: All Broom Upgrades and Prices in Hogwarts Legacy

How to get every beast material in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The easiest way to get every Beast Material in Hogwarts Legacy is by visiting Hogmeade’s Brood and Peck, J. Pippin’s Potions, or Indira Wolff’s Hamlet Shop in Pitt-Upon-Ford. In particular, Ellie and Indira sell all the Beast Materials you need for enhancing gear. The primary difference between the two is that Indira has the Phoenix Feather exclusive to her stock. For clarification, J. Pippin’s Potions is included because Parry also sells an unlimited supply of hostile Beast drops for potion brewing, such as Dugbog Tongues and Spider Fangs.

Of course, managing your Vivariums for farming Beast Materials in Hogwarts Legacy is free, and the supply of resources is unlimited yet restricted by timed cooldowns. However, if you have yet to complete the late-game quests “Phoenix Rising” or “San Bakar’s Trial,” obtaining Phoenix Feathers or Graphorn Horns via Beast Care is not feasible. Furthermore, finding, catching, and tending to your Beasts in the Vivariums can take time. Students more interested in story, exploration, or combat might not have the time or interest to roleplay as busy pet owners.

However, Ellie, Indira, and Parry can conveniently provide you with all Beast Materials in Hogwarts Legacy, as long as you have the Galleons. Fortunately, making money is easy, as selling captured Beasts at the Brood and Peck is an easy way to make thousands of Galleons within a short period. Additionally, from our testing, shopkeepers like Indira will refresh their stock every three in-game days. In other words, we bought a few items and were able to repurchase the same resources after using the Wait function six times.

Related: All Unicorn locations in Hogwarts Legacy

For reference, Ellie’s Brood and Peck is on the north side of Hogsmeade, while Parry’s J. Pippin’s Potions can be found on the west side, near The Magic Neep. As mentioned above, Indira’s Hamlet Shop is in Pitt-Upon-Ford, a settlement west of San Bakar’s Tower in North Ford Bog. Below is a list of every Beast Material in Hogwarts Legacy and their prices: