How to complete Pirate Hideout: The Brute in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

The Pirate Hideouts in Destiny 2 will be a brutal fight against a Pirate Captain who has been hoarding their loot. They will be a large focus for you throughout the Season of Plunder and pit you against a challenging foe. The first Pirate Hideout will take you up against Val’aug, the Brute. This guide covers how to complete Pirate Hideout: The Brute in Destiny 2.

How beat the Pirate Hideout: The Brute in Destiny 2

Enter the Brute’s Hideout

When you first arrive at this location, a handful of guards will protect the front area. You should be able to eliminate them and move forward into the base quickly. There will be a waypoint directing you to the correct pathway.

Destroy door

When you reach inside the Hideout, several more guards will be waiting than there were outside. You will need to fight through these Guards and eliminate them until the Door Guard shows up, alongside multiple bodyguards. You should be able to make short work of this enemy. It will drop an explosive you can pick up and use on the door. You will need to defeat two of these enemies to advance.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Take down the Brute

As you proceed into the next room, Val’aug will be waiting for you. Many of her crew will be protecting her, but you must proceed forward to take her down. When you reach a checkmark in her health, she will gain a shield and backup, creating a narrow, protective hallway around her.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After defeating her, you may have to clear out any remaining crew members around you.

Claim the relic

The final step you will need to do is claim the relic. It will be sitting in the loot pile at the end of the Hideout. You will have completed the mission after you obtain it.