How Ketchcrash works in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

Ketchcrash is the new six-player activity in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. It takes players into deep space to loot intelligence and equipment from the Fallen crews under the command of a newly revived Eramis, once thought defeated at the end of the Beyond Light campaign. Guardians will go through three preliminary activities before an ultimate boss fight, all chaotic and filled with the opportunity to use new Arc 3.0 abilities. Here’s how Ketchcrash works.

Step 1: Align the Cannon Accelerators

Screenshot by Gamepur

After loading into Ketchcrash, you’ll need to clear all the enemies in the area, at which point the first objective reveals itself. There are four plates at each corner of the arena, and you and your teammates will need to stand on them to charge the man-cannons nearby. Doing so launches a bomb at the ketch you’re to board. You’ll do this about six or seven times per plate, provided someone is standing on all four. All the while, you’ll be fending off hoards of Fallen enemies. Once you progress the activity bar enough, you’ll use the man cannons to jump across to the other ketch.

Step 2: Board the Ship, Activate the Console, and Destroy the Storage Tanks

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you board the ketch, you’ll head inside until you reach a console with a Fallen hand hologram projecting out from it. Activate the console and follow the path left up to Storage. Once inside, the next section begins, and more Fallen enemies will start to spawn, accompanied by glowing-white mega-Shanks. Defeating the mega-Shanks drops Ether Charges, which you’ll throw at the purple-glowing storage tanks scattered around the arena. Destroy enough of them to complete this section.

Step 3: Head to the Captain’s Quarters, then to the Treasure Horde

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the Storage Tanks, make your way forward until you reach the Captain’s Quarters. The boss of the week will be there but will flee after you deal a third of its health in damage. Another Fallen hand console will appear. Activate it and follow the marker until you reach the Treasure HOrde, where the next activity begins.

Step 4: Destroy the Security Optic

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Treasure Horde has a large, shielded sphere, the Security Optic, that you need to destroy. To do so, you’ll once again need to stand on the plates surrounded by curved computer screens. The one to stand on will be marked on your HUD. Clear enough plates and the shield around the turrets, and the Optic will drop momentarily, allowing you to do damage. Repeat the shield dropping process as often as it takes to complete this step.

Step 5: Defeat the boss

Screenshot by Gamepur

Take the path out of the Treasure Horde until you reach the Bridge, where the boss will be waiting. Week 1’s Boss, Aye-I, is another mega-Shank. He’s guarded by even more hordes of Fallen. Dealing a third of his health in damage will trigger an immune phase, and more than a dozen small Servitors will appear around him. Destroy them to drop the shield. Once Aye-I is down to his final health segment, his shell will shatter, and he’ll begin charging any Guardian nearby with Arc energy. Defeat him to summon the loot chest at the end of the activity.