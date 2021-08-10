How to complete quests from Armored Batman, Clark Kent, or Beast Boy in Fortnite

With Armored Batman, Clark Kent, and Beasty Boy all appearing on the map, Fornite has some new challenges for players to complete. One of them is to finish quests for the three new characters. You should be able to visit them on the map, but they appear to be bugged and are now showing up. This doesn’t mean you cannot complete quests for them, however. There is still a way to do that if you put the work in.

The good news is that even though the Superheroes are not appearing on the map right now, it is still possible to do quests for them if you get very lucky. If you visit a payphone and pick it up there is a chance that one of the characters will be there waiting for you and will give you quests to complete. All you need to do is wrap up the quest, and you will be one step closer to finishing the relevant challenges.

You can find a full list of payphones in our payphone locations guide that will help you out. You may need to visit a few different payphones, as there will be random NPCs calling each one with quests, so just keep it up and you can eventually get Armored Batman, Beast Boy, or Clark Kent/Superman on the line. This could take a while, so don’t get too disheartened.

We can let you know where they will be arriving when that is fixed, however. On the map below, you will see three new locations marked on the map. Each one corresponds with one of the new superheroes that have been added to the game.