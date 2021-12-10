How to complete The Aviator in No Man’s Sky Expedition 2: Beachhead/Normandy

The Aviator is the fifth Milestone in the second Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 2: Beachhead/Normandy. To complete it, you need to travel 100,000 Units in your starship, which sounds a lot harder than it is in practice. This guide explains how you can complete The Aviator early on in the Expedition without putting in more effort than you need to.

Step 1: Complete Rendezvous 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

First, you need to complete Rendezvous 1 in this Expedition. This requires you to fix up your ship, warp through a few systems, and then pilot your ship down to the planet where the first Rendezvous Point is located. This racks up quite a lot of Units of travel.

Step 2: Complete Cloud Forest

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next Milestone you should complete is Cloud Forest. That’s because this Milestone can be completed in the same system as Rendezvous 1 and will see you piloting your ship a lot more than if you start jumping to new systems immediately.

Step 3: Complete Dust and Ashes

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, you need to work on completing Dust and Ashes. This Milestone will take you to a new system where you’ll need to pilot your ship even more to find the correct planet. After you’ve landed there, if not before, you should have clocked up enough Units of travel to complete The Aviator.

If you’ve gone way past the above, then jump into your ship and start flying. Of course, it will take you a long time, but eventually, you’ll complete The Aviator after you hit the correct mileage. Once the Milestone is complete, you can claim two Supreme Pulse Engine Upgrades, ten Navigational Data, and Launch System Recharger Plans from the Expedition menu.