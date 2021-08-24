How to complete Revision 7.2.2 exotic catalyst quest in Destiny 2

Each season in Destiny 2 unlocks access to an iconic exotic. For the Season of the Lost it’s the Fusion Rifle Lorentz Driver. You’re also going to gain access to the exotic weapon’s catalyst, but there are several steps you’re going to need to gain it through a quest called Revision 7.2.2. You can acquire this quest by speaking with the Traveler’s Gunsmith, Banshee-44.

How to complete Revision 7.2.2

Step 1

You’ll need to gather field data for the Lorentz Driver’s catalyst by fighting against Challenging Combatants, Guardians, and Champions or high-value targets. Your best bet to completing this pretty fast is to take part in the Vanguard, Gambit, or Crucible activities for each of them. Of the three choices, we recommend Crucible for eliminating Guardians and playing through Vanguard Strikes for the tougher opponents. For the Challenging Combatants, we recommend completing the Astral Alignment offensive to quickly rack up those kills.

You do not need to use the Loretnz Driver on Guardians for it to count.

Challenging Combatants defeated: 50

Guardians Defeated: 50

Champions or High-value targets defeated: 15

There are three steps to this quest. We’ll be updating it as we progress through it.