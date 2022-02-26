Roderika is an NPC you’ll encounter early in your Elden Ring journey. You can find her sitting at the Stormhill Shack, just outside Stormveil Castle. When you speak with her, you’ll learn that she and many of her followers had arrived here some time ago, but they were now lost to the Castle. While she does not directly tell you, she does have a quest you can complete. In this guide, we cover how to complete Roderika’s quest in Elden Ring.

You’ll want to make sure you speak with Roderika at the Stormhill Shack. You can find her sitting on the ground in the shack. Make sure to talk with her once. Then, you won’t need to speak to her until you beat Godrick the Grafted in Stormveil Castle. While in the Castle, you’ll want to make sure to find the Chrysalids’ Memento, which you can see in the room adjacent to the giant spider mini-boss.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, you’ll want to make your way to the Roundtable Hold, where you can find Roderika next to the fire. Speak with her, and you can talk to her about her arrival at the Hold. After you’ve done that, make your way to Master Hewg in the next room, and you’ll notice him praying. You can also ask him about Roderika, and he’ll comment she has a talent for Spirit Tuning but says she’ll never want to learn from him.

After that conversation, return to Roderika to tell her what Master Hewg said about her, and she’ll comment she’d like to learn if he’s willing to teach her. You then have to return to Master Hewg to tell Roderika’s answer and insist she wants to learn from him. Afterward, return to Roderika to say that Master Hewg has accepted.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You then have to leave Roundtable Hold to any grace site and then return to the Hold. You’ll then find Roderika in the same room as Master Hewg, and she’ll be a Spirit Tuner.