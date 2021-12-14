How to complete Scrapper in No Man’s Sky Expedition 2: Beachhead/Normandy

Scrapper is the second Milestone in Phase two of No Man’s Sky Expedition 2: Beachhead/Normandy. To complete it, you need to find and restore a crashed ship. Your starting ship doesn’t count towards this Milestone, so you’ll need to somehow find a second crashed ship and restore it to working order. This guide explains how to do this so you can move on to the next Milestone.

Step 1: Get Planetary Charts from the cartographer

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t find a crashed ship unless you’re either incredibly lucky or you use a Planetary Chart. To get these, you need to visit the cartographer in the local space station. We recommend buying them in bulk loads of at least five since they can give you coordinates to various locations, and there’s no way to control what you get.

When you have some Planetary Charts, fly out into space and use them. Keep using them to get new coordinates until you get one for a distress beacon. This will always lead you to a crashed ship, so fly down to the planet indicated and land as close to the location as possible.

Step 2: Repair the ship

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you’ve found the ship, you need to repair it. You can do this by getting into the ship and checking your inventory. This will display all the broken parts on the ship, and there’s a good chance that there will be more for you to fix than you have the resources for. However, you don’t need to fix everything, just the pulse engine, thruster, and shield. You could fix the ship up more if you plan on using it permanently, but you’ll have to strike it very lucky to find a better ship than the one you’re using at this point in the Expedition.

Each component will show you what resources are required to fix it, all of which can be found on the planet where the ship has crashed. Once all three of those are fixed, the Milestone will be completed, and you can claim two Storage Augmentations, a Supreme Launch Thruster Upgrade, and a Powerful Pulse Engine Upgrade from the Expedition menu.