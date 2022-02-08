how-to-complete-sentimental-value-in-dying-light-2-stay-human

Sentimental Value is a side quest in Dying Light 2 Stay Human that you’ll come across in the first major area of Villedor. Once you’ve liberated the windmill, the quest will pop up on one of the nearby rooftops. To start it, you need to speak to a young girl named Maya and kill the bandits that approach her soon after. This guide explains how to complete the quest and how you can return Maya’s precious music box to her after it’s been completed.

Step 1: Kill the bandits

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first thing you need to do is defend Maya by killing the bandits. Once they’re dead, she’ll tell you about the others who hide out in a building at night. Wait until night and follow the quest marker so that you can confront them.

Step 2: Get the music box for Maya

Screenshot by Gamepur

The building you need to enter is packed with infected. Kill them as quietly as possible, though, at some point, you will need to get loud and fight a colossal infected for the music box. The quest will be completed when you’ve killed the marked infected and have retrieved the music box. However, you can still get the music box back to Maya.

Can you give the music box back to Maya?

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you next visit the Bazaar, Maya can be found standing around near the vendors. If you speak to her, you’re given a chance to return the music box to her, even though she said you could keep it. Of course, this isn’t possible if you sell the music box. While you don’t get anything as a reward for giving the music box back to her, it does feel nice to do the right thing.