How to complete Song operator mission 707th Special Mission Group in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

You can pick from several operators to play as in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Although they don’t have any distinct gameplay differences, they serve as a way to have a unique look when playing against other players in a multiplayer match or a Warzone battle royale game. For operator Song, there is a mission you can complete if you purchase the Season 3 battle pass to unlock new skins.

If you want to finish these missions, you need to reach level 40 on the Call of Duty Season 3 battle pass track. Make sure to have the operator Song equipped to work through these objectives.

All 707th Special Mission Group tasks and rewards

These are all of the tasks you need to complete for each objective, and the rewards for them.

Objective 1: Get 5 kills with Semtex lethal equipment Rewards: 1,500 XP and the Claws Out calling card

Objective 2: Call in 5 lethal Scorestreaks or Killstreaks Rewards: 2,000 XP and the Northern Limit Line

Objective 3: Get 10 kills while a friendly UAV is active Rewards: 2,500 XP and the Tiger Team emblem

Objective 4: Get 15 eliminations using Sniper Rifles Rewards: 3,000 XP and the Sand Storm skin



The first objective requires that you take out opponents using the Semtex lethal equipment. You can find this item almost everywhere on the battle royale map, but they’re never a guaranteed encounter. If you want to knock this objective out of the way, we recommend completing them in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer matches so that you can start a game with the Semtex already in your inventory.

The next challenge has you taking out enemies using any of your lethal Scorestreaks or Killstreaks. The best way to go about this will vary on how you prefer to play the game. If you can take out players in a contained area, the multiplayer matches will be better suited for you. If you plan to jump into Warzone with a few friends and team up with them to grab one, there are several lethal scorestreaks you can find and equip.

The third objective will be for you to get 10 kills while a friendly UAV is active. We highly recommend completing this in a Warzone match because of how often you can find the UAV ability on the map, and if you’re playing a game with a full team of four players, at least one of you has to have one active, with several others with more UAV ready.

The final objective for this operator mission is to eliminate 15 players using a Sniper Rifle. You can choose to complete it on any of your favorite Black Ops multiplayer matches or Warzone. Of the two, Warzone could prove to be more difficult because while it is larger, it might be harder to hit someone from far away or avoid being sniped by another unseen player.

Once you’ve completed all of the challenges, you’ll have all of the recolored skins for Song that you can equip.