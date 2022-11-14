Spark of Rebellion is one of the many side quests you can complete in God of War Ragnarok. It features the Dwarf Durlin, who first appeared near the beginning of the game and pointed Kratos and Atreus toward where they needed to go to find Tyr. Durlin reappears and asks for assistance after Kratos has constructed the Draupnir Spear in God of War Ragnarok. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Spark of Rebellion in God of War Ragnarok.

All Spark of Rebellion steps in God of War Ragnarok

You will receive this quest on your way down from the forge in Svartalfheim. Durlin will ask for your assistance and wants you to find a hammer. You will need to make your way to the east part of the Bay of Bounty, to Dragon Beach. When you get here, go to the left, and climb up the wooden platform. You can now use the Draupnir Spear at the gust of air and climb up to the next level.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the wooden platform, interact with the glyph in front of the giant Dwarf statue, and activate the runes that make their way to the stone hammer. This will move the hammer up, revealing a chest you can interact with and loot. Inside will be the Hammer of Revolution.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will need to return it to him, and he will be at the Tavern in Nidavellir. Speak with Durlin, and he’ll have a few lines of dialogue for you to listen to while he sits there. However, you’ll have completed the quest after handing the hammer to him. You may need to wait until you complete A Viking’s Funeral if you wait to complete until the end of the proper campaign.