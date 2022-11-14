Sigrun was one of the former Valkyries that had been corrupted in 2018’s God of War, and she returns in God of War Ragnarok, much to Mimir’s delight. She makes brief appearances towards the end, but you can visit her homeland, Fjoturlund, while in Midgard. Mimir encourages you to explore the location, despite potentially learning some nasty truths. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete Sigrun’s Curse in God of War Ragnarok.

All Sigrun’s Curse steps in God of War Ragnarok

You can start this quest while visiting The Derelict Outpost on the southwest side of the Midgard map. When you reach the higher level of the Outpost, Mimir will comment about the location and encourage you to investigate it. When you arrive, you will need to adjust the first crane and pull it towards you, giving you a proper angle to jump across and enter the Outpost. This will occur with the first two cranes you find while visiting this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There will be a third one to your left side after you use the second crane. You will need a chain to pull it up, giving you a better angle to jump across. A handful of Hel-Raiders will be waiting for you when you land on the other side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, continue going to the left, and proceed further into the Outpost. You’ll need to climb up a ledge and then proceed across a gap to your right, with Wisps and Hel-Raiders waiting for you, which means you’re on the right path. Continue down this way, and there will be a fourth crane you need to move. However, it is different from the previous three. Jump down to the right to a chain, and pull the crane down. Once it’s down, hit the paddles with your Axe to swing it to the middle before returning to the chain to pull it up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can now jump across to the top of the Outpost; with two more ledges, you need to climb using the Blades of Chaos. Make sure to read the lore stone, which Mimir will comment about. At the top of the Outpost is an altar, which gives you a critical item: a broken key. Next, you will need to find the other half, which is at The Oarsmen statue, on the northeast part of the Midgard map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you get to this location, there will be a handful of Hel-Raiders in the first room, and when you climb up, there will be a mini-boss battle against one of the Stalkers. You’ll need to take her down alongside more Hel-Raiders attempting to attack you. After they have been dispatched, make your way to the statue’s base, and pull on the chain, revealing a second staircase. The second staircase will contain the other half of the key, and there will be another lore stone. You need to visit The Lost Treasury, which is closer to the southern part of the map in the same direction as The Derelict Outpost.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tyr’s Shield is blocking the entrance to The Lost Treasury. To move it, you will need to pull the Shield to the right, climb it, and then destroy the gold ore on the top area, dropping a pillar onto this side. When this area is unlocked, go through it, and drop down to the bottom. Now, drag the Shield to the left, and go up again. Return to the other side where the pillar is, and pull it to the left. Return to the bottom, and pull the Shield to the right, exposing the door. You can now go to the front lever and throw your Axe at the gears, using Sigil Arrows to freeze them both.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you get inside the vault, there will be a Traveller and some Wisps you must defeat before advancing the story. Inside, Mimir will discover the dead body of Sigrun’s body on the throne. To complete the quest, you must read the next lore stone. This will complete the quest, but without the lore stones, you won’t be able to complete it.