how-to-complete-stolen-goods-in-dying-light-2-stay-human

Stolen Goods is one of the most intriguing side quests in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. It starts straight after you liberate the water tower in the main story and sees you traverse Villedor searching for answers. This guide explains how to complete Stolen Goods and shows you the final resolution of the events that unfold.

Where do you start Stolen Goods?

You pick Stolen Goods up at the base of the water tower after you free it in the main story. Two women are arguing off to the left-hand side of the area, but you’ve got to wait for them to finish before you can speak to the man and start the quest. He’ll tell you about how some flour has been stolen, and the woman who grew it, Teresa, is accusing her best friend Anna of stealing it.

Step 1: Speak to Teresa and Anna

Follow the quest marker to speak to Teresa. She’ll fill you in on the details and ask you to talk to Anna, who has locked herself in the water tower.

Getting to Anna is slightly more complicated. First, you’ve got to climb up the side of the water tower as you did in the main story quest. However, you can drop down into the middle to speak to Anna this time. She’ll explain that she didn’t steal the flour and asks that you investigate the situation.

Step 2: Investigate the shed

When you investigate the shed, use survivor instinct to find the three points you need to interact with. Then, there’s a trail to follow back to the water tower door, leading Aiden to believe that Anna must have been the one who stole the flour. After speaking to her, you uncover a couple of new leads to follow.

Step 3: Speak to Dodger and find Benny

After you speak to Dodger in the Bazaar, he’ll tell you that Benny lost the flour in a game of cards. He also informs you of two locations where you might find the boy. Follow the closest quest market to find a door on the roof of a building. Picking the lock reveals an electrical trap on the floor. If you want to avoid taking damage, skirt around the back of the building and use the boarded entrance on the other side. You can sneak around the electrical trap there.

Search inside using survivor instinct, and Benny will eventually show up. However, he’s not happy to see you and kicks you down to the ground floor. This means that you’ve got to find the second location to track him down.

Should you accuse Teresa or Benny of stealing the flour?

When you find Benny the second time, he’s got Teresa with him. This is when you can confront the pair and are given a choice as to who to accuse of stealing the flour. Ultimately, the choice doesn’t matter here. Benny does a good job of claiming he stole the flour, but Teresa comes clean either way. She then asks you to go back to Dodger and find a way to settle Benny’s debt without them losing their flour.

Should you get the flag for Dodger or settle a different way?

When you find Dodger, you’re given a choice. You can settle Teresa’s debts yourself, or you can get a flag from the top of the church for him to pay that same debt off. If you choose to settle another way, this will end the quest and cost you a decent chunk of cash. However, you’ll also get some rewards in return. The more interesting path is to try to get the flag.

Step 4: Get the flag for Dodger

You have a 5-minute time limit to get the flag from the top of the church and return it to Dodger. This can be tricky if you don’t know how to climb the church. Head outside and look at the stalls by the side of the church. You can jump onto them and get onto the lower roof of the building. From there, you can follow the path of yellow markers, platforms, and poles to get into the tower and climb up to the highest part of the roof.

It’s tempting to jump off once you have the flag, but this will kill you without the paraglider, so climb down instead. Dodger will thank you when you bring the flag to him, and that will wipe the debt. Now you can return to Teresa and tell her. Your final choice is between getting Teresa to apologize to Anna or asking for a reward. If you ask for a reward, you’ll get something, but the kinder path is to tell Teresa to apologize.

Does Teresa apologize to Anna?

When you go back to the water tower, look inside it and talk to Anna. This will show you Teresa’s attempt to apologize, but it’s not good enough. Anna will speak to you about the situation, but she doesn’t want to be Teresa’s friend anymore no matter what you say. This small portion of the story is similar to the hidden outcomes of other side quests.