How to complete Stomp a Womp Rat in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Those exploring Tatooine’s Mos Eisley location in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga are bound to run into some trouble at certain sections of the map. This is especially true when coming across a blue NPC that is frightened of a gang of Womp Rats nearby. So, to put his mind at ease, players will need to take on the Stomp a Womp Rat mission and find a way to stop these pesky creatures.

You can begin this quest by finding the NPC at a street corner in the center of Mos Eisley’s map (as marked below). Though, be sure to have a Protocol Droid in your party, as it is the only character class that can speak to the NPC and be given the quest. He’ll then explain that the Womp Rats are taking over a store across the road and that you must save a worker inside.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon entering the store, there will be holes in three corners of the store that need to be blocked off to stop Womp Rats from entering. You’ll want to do this as soon as possible, or else more Womp Rats will spawn and attack you — making this puzzle tough to survive through. We recommend first closing the hole that holds a lever above it. It will require a character with a grappling tool to pull, but you can also change into the stormtrooper disguise in the center of room if you don’t have one.

You can then close the last two holes by force lifting the brown blocks in the next room and placing them on top of the holes — a move that can only be done with Jedis or Dark Side characters. After the three holes are closed, a worker will then reward you by opening the doors of a supply room that holds a Kyber Brick inside.

