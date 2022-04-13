How to complete the A Mission in Mor Dhona side quest in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV’s newest patch, Newfound Adventure, takes the player on a fresh journey. As with every odd numbered patch in the MMO, Newfound Adventure also introduces a unique 24-person Alliance Raid in the form of the Myths of the Realm Aglaia duty. In order to unlock this new raid, characters will need to complete the A Mission in Mor Dhona quest to begin their adventure to discover the secrets of the twelve gods of Eorzea.

The side quest will not be available upon logging in to Patch 6.1 for the first time. In order to undertake this quest, players will have to make their way to Revenant’s Toll in Mor Dhona and start the main scenario chain from Tataru. Completing the first five quests in this chain will open up the ability to take the A Mission in Mor Dhona side quest in Old Sharlayan. Bear in mind that the main scenario in Newfound Adventure is quite dense, and so it might take a few hours to reach this point.

The quest chain is started by talking to the Fresh-Faced Student NPC to the left upon entering the Baldesian Annex. This will initiate a request from Krile that will bring the player back to Mor Dhona. From this point, unlocking the new Alliance Raid is as simple as following the story until given the opportunity to queue for the duty. You will click a point of interest on the ground and then search for an NPC before discovering a new area and completing the raid. This finishes the quest but also starts off a new mystery to solve.