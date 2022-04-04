How to complete the Akim’s Munch Bunch challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Tatooine is one of the most suspicious planets in Star Wars history, so it only makes sense you find a reward on top of a tower. Here’s how to complete the Akim’s Much Bunch challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

After accepting the side quest mission from Akim, follow the blue patterns on the ground until you reach a tall tower with three flags on the side. At first, it seems like you can use the cloth on the right to bounce towards the top of the tower, but that is incorrect.

Instead, go near the flags, and you’ll see a push mechanism you can interact with. Move forward while grabbing it to move the flag upwards. This can later be used as a platform to get up to the tower. Once you’ve moved the first push mechanism, focus on the one on the left (or vice versa). They’re blue and yellow or white and blue, depending on the flag you’re standing in front of.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have all the flags risen up to their maximum height, go to the left and you’ll find small flag poles on a brown clay wall. Jump on the pole to the left and swing on both to get to the higher platform.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cross over the plank, and then leap on the top of the flags you just mechanized up. 1, 2, 3, and then bounce on the roofs to reach the challenge’s end.

The world of Tatooine has 33 collectibles to capture, so there’s a lot to find on Anakin Skywalker’s home planet. We wish you the best in scouring them all. Unfortunately, you can’t play with your friends online with this task.