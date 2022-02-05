How to complete The Ball is in Your Court in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

After you complete The Only Way Out, Dodger will have a side quest for you at the Bazaar. In The Ball is in Your Court, your first objective is to find Hubert. Follow the map marker to Hubert’s building, and go inside. Kill any Infected you encounter and use your Survival Sense. You should see a trail of red footprints. Follow these until they reach a small hole in the wall. Crouch to go through, and climb to the top of the pipe to enter Hubert’s flat.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the map marker to the building with the blue door. Kill all the Infected roaming around outside, then open the door and meet two would-be looters who’ll give you two Lockpicks. Drop into the elevator shaft and land on the pile of garbage bags (don’t try to jump to the ladder – you might miss and fall to the hard floor). Drop through the hatch, follow the passage, then squeeze through the liquid storage tanks. Sneak into the next area and take down the Howler without alerting the other Infected, or else you’ll have a big fight on your hands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue southwest, go through the doorway, turn left then right, and go up the stairs. Jump to get through the hole in the wall above the stairwell, then turn right, and right again. Jump over the vending machine and squeeze through two sets of doors. Ignore the Infected in this area (assuming they ignore you too), and drop onto the Ammortizer (mattress) to the right. Aiden should now say something and your quest will update.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Kill the Infected down here, then go north, then east around the Restricted Area until you find a doorway you can squeeze through. You’re probably low on Immunity by now, so the frist thing you should do here is find the generator and turn it on to activate the UV lighting. Using your Survivor Sense in this area will highlight the items you need with magnifying glass icons. Some of them are inside one of the containers, which you can access using your GRE Key. There’s a lot of other loot besides, so it’s worth having a good look around.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go back out the way you came, then climb onto the armored vehicle and use it to get over the fence to the northeast. Head northwest and squeeze through the liquid storage tanks. Follow the corridor, then climb up through the hatch, then ascend the ladder. Leave the building and you’ll meet the two looters again, along with some friends of theirs. It doesn’t matter how you respond, they will attack you. Make the fight a little easier by climbing onto the roof and hitting the enemies as they try to climb up. Once you’ve beaten the bandits (or you’ve run away), follow the map marker back to Hubert. The outside door to his flat will be open now, so you can go directly in. After speaking to Hubert, follow the map marker back to Doger at the Bazaar. You can now choose whether or not to tell Dodger about Hubert’s scheme, but be warned, he already knows the truth.