How to complete The Bristlebacks side quest in Horizon Forbidden West

The Bristlebacks is a Horizon Forbidden West side quest given to you by Javad the Willing in Chainscrape, although you actually begin the quest by talking to Ulvund. You can start the quest as soon as it becomes available, but you can’t finish it until you’ve completed The Embassy main quest. Once you have, talk to Javad the Willing some more in the Chainscrape tavern, then follow the road southwest to the waterfall west of the quarry. When you see the Bristleback carcass, use your Focus, then examine the carcass. Follow the path up the cliff, then enter the Split Crag mine.

Screenshot by Gameupur

Follow the tunnel down, and turn right at the collapsed tracks. In the large cavern, kill the Acid Bristlebacks. There are Concealing Omen fungi and various environmental hazards in here, but we didn’t find them very useful in killing the Bristlebacks. Hitting their acid canisters with acid arrows is much more effective.

Related: How to complete the A Bigger Boom errand in Horizon Forbidden West

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go up the ramp and into the smoking tunnel, then turn left before the collapsed tracks. Drop into the Blaze storage room and read the note, then retrace your steps out of the mine and back to Javad the Willing in Chainscrape. Talk to him then, if you haven’t already, go and complete The Embassy main quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now you can go and find the Rebel Camp north of Barren Light. There’s a rock next to the fence on the south side of the camp, on the river’s west bank — use this to get over the fence. Clear the camp, then go northeast to the drawbridge. Lower the far half of the bridge by shooting the coils of rope wrapped around each end of its horizontal beam.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Enter the cave and approach the lip of the sinkhole, and Aloy will talk to herself for a bit before it’s time to go all the way back to Javad the Willing again. Talk to him one more time to complete The Bristlebacks.