A new week has begun in March, and with it, a new BitLife challenge for you to complete over the next few days. Following the Movie Star update for this weekend, you’ll be working towards completing the Can’t Catch Me Challenge in BitLife. It will take you some time to work through the various tasks. This guide will cover how to complete the Can’t Catch Me Challenge in BitLife.

These are all of the tasks you’ll need to do to complete the Can’t Catch Me Challenge in BitLife.

Embezzle 100k+

Rob 50k+ from banks

Succcessfully run from the police 2+ times

Change your name 5+ times

Emigrate 5+ times

You’ll need to work hard to stay ahead of the policPolicele also playing around with quite a bit of the criminal elements in BitLife. The first task is to embezzle money. To do this, you’ll need to have a steady job and make sure you’re a full-time employee. With this setup, go to the Activities tab, and you’ll find the Crimes tab. From there, you need to lick om Embezzle money, and you’ll take funds from your work and add them to yours. There’s a good chance of being caught, which means you’ll need to have a high relationship with your co-workers to make your life easier. We recommend taking small amounts at a time to avoid suspicion. You need to embezzle $100,000.

After you’ve done that, you’ll also need to rob $50,000 from banks. You can do this also under the Crimes tab, and you’ll need to choose the correct type of weapon, mask, and person to be your getaway driver. Again, this may take some practice and does come down to handling the bank employees to ensure they cannot call the policPoliceng the robbery.

During these criminal acts, you’ll also be escaping from the PolicPoliceyou don’t run from the policPoliceng these scenarios. Instead, you can commit smaller crimes in the Crimes tab to interact with the police to escape them. Each time you escape the police, you’ll have several options of avoiding them, and it comes down to luck to pick the correct choice for many scenarios.

The more manageable tasks you’ll need to do is emigrate five times during the game and change your name five times. You can change your character’s name at any time under the Identity tab, so this can be the final task for the challenge. However, emigrating is a tougher element of this challenge if you’re trying to avoid the policPolicerecommend emigrating to different countries before completing the other tasks to ensure you don’t get locked out of this part of the challenge.

After you’ve done all of these tasks, you’ll be able to a random appearance item to add to your account that you can put on your avatar.