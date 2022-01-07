How to complete the CatLife Challenge in BitLife

Rather than stick to the weekend, the latest BitLife challenge has arrived slightly earlier than usual. This challenge is significantly easier than many players have expected, but if you’re keen to grab an appearance item for your avatar profile in BitLife, we highly recommend quickly completing the CatLife Challenge. Here’s what you need to know to complete the CatLife Challenge in BitLife.

These are all tasks you need to finish the CatLife Challenge in BitLife.

Try our new game, CatLife. You can download it now!

All you have to do is download the new CatLife game created by the BitLife team and try it out. You’ll want to make sure that you download the application on the same smartphone device that you play BitLife, or at least make sure it’s on the same Google Play or Apple store profile. You don’t have to play it for a certain amount of time. You only have to download it.

After you’ve downloaded the CatLife application, you’ll earn the BitLife appearance item. You’ll have to select from four random options. While it is a smaller challenge than you might be accustomed to completing, it’s still worth doing if you want to earn the appearance item.