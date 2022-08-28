How to complete the Chasing Waterfalls achievement in Guild Wars 2

In the Living World Season 4 maps in Guild Wars 2, there are several different collections and aspects of the game. Players can enjoy an exciting story, as well as partake in the various events and quests that happen on these maps. One of the rewards for completing the events is that players can unlock new skins. The Mist Shard Skin is stylish, can be upgraded, and serves as a collectible for crafting the Legendary Trinket Vision. To obtain the Mist Shard Armor, you’ll have to complete the Chasing Waterfalls achievement, which awards 9 Achievement Points, and the Mist Shard Helm Box.

How to complete the Chasing Waterfalls achievement

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are nine different waterfalls that you need to look behind in Dragonfall. The waterfalls are all located in Melandru’s zone, which is on the right side of the map and easily identifiable by the green color. The waterfalls are all listed based on their number on the map, starting at 1. Only completing all of them will give you the Mist Shard Helm Box as a reward needed for the Legendary Trinket Vision.

Where to find the Verdance Falls

Screenshot by Gamepur

This waterfall is the easiest to find, as it’s located near the largest body of water in the area. You’ll find it at the top of the lake, and there is a small island in the middle of it.

Where to find the Lost Wing Waterfall

Screenshot by Gamepur

Heading north and slightly east from the Verdance Falls, the next one is located close to the Crystal Wing. There’s no enemies here, and it’s a large open area.

Where to find the Mystical Grotto Waterfall

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next waterfall is located in the grotto above the Wing. Again, you’ll need to head north and slightly west from point 2. There’s quite a lot of vegetation scattered about in this area.

Where to find the Fang Waterfall

Screenshot by Gamepur

This waterfall is to the right of the bridge that will take you to the Pact Command camp. It’s located at the level below the bridge and you’ll be able to see the bridge if you look up and to your left.

Where to find Pact and Skein Waterfall

Screenshot by Gamepur

This waterfall is to the left of the bridge heading to the Pact Command camp. It will be against the cliffs that lead down to the ocean level of the map. It’s on the other side of the bridge pillar on the ocean level.

Where to find the Gnarlgrove Waterfall

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Gnarlgrove Waterfall is at the very edge of the Melandru zone, and you’ll see Branded Crystals on the other side. This area is filled with potential enemies.

Where to find the Mosswood Waterfall

Screenshot by Gamepur

This waterfall is atop some cliffs at the bottom left of the Melandru Zone. You can see large Branded Crystals as well as a Jackal Sand Portal nearby.

Where to find the Melandru’s Chalice Waterfall

Screenshot by Gamepur

This waterfall is located near the bottom right of the map. It’s off the path and falls into the ocean. This waterfall is quite small but easy enough to access.

Melandru’s Hidden Grove Waterfall

Screenshot by Gamepur

This waterfall is tucked away to the left of the path near Melandru’s Chalice. There are enemies near this waterfall so do be aware of a potential fight.