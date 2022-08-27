How to get the Mist Shard Armor set in Guild Wars 2

The Mist Shard Armor in Guild Wars 2 is a set of armor exclusively obtainable from the Living World Season 4 maps. Players who want to get this armor set must ensure they have completed certain prerequisites before obtaining the armor. Like all armor sets, the Mist Shard Armor comes in three different armor tiers, Light, Medium, and Heavy, each with its own unique look. The Mist Shard Armor is also a required item for crafting the Legendary Trinket Vision. This Guide will explain how to obtain the Mist Shard Armor in Guild Wars 2.

Obtaining the Mist Shard Armor set in Guild Wars 2

The Mist Shard Armor set can only be collected in phases after completing certain objectives and events across the Dragonfall map. In total there are eight different pieces of armor to collect per armor class.

Obtaining the Mist Shard Coat Box in Guild Wars 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this, you’ll need to head to the Dragonfall map. Once you’re on the map, you’ll need to participate in certain events. Completing these events will provide you with achievement points, of which you will need 12. You must kill the following creatures and Champions:

Ley-Infused Branded Air Elemental

Ley-Infused Branded Devourer

Ley-Infused Branded Forgotten Priest

Ley-Infused Branded Hydra

Ley-Infused Branded Ogre

Ley-Infused Hydra

Ley-Infused Shadow Elemental

Ley-Infused Nature Elemental

Ley-Infused Ghost Flayer

Champion Abyssal

Champion Nature Elemental

Arbiter of the Dead

Obtaining the Mist Shard Helm Box in Guild Wars 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll still need to stay on the Dragonfall map to get this part of the armor set. After that, you’ll have to go exploring to find each location required for the Helm Box. All of these are located behind waterfalls, with nine total.

Obtaining the Mist Shard Boot Box in Guild Wars 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

This part of the armor set can only be completed on the Dragonfall map. In addition, you will have to complete 10 Events for the Mist Wardens, specifically in Melandru’s Lost Domain, which is on the Eastern Side of the map. Completing all 10 events will grant you the Box.

Obtaining the Mist Shard Leggings Box in Guild Wars 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will have to head to the Olmakhan area of the Dragonfall map. Similarly to how you got the Boot Box, you will have to complete 10 events for the Olmakhan. The area itself is the Underworld, located at the bottom of the map.

Obtaining the Mist Shard Glove Box in Guild Wars 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

To receive this Box, you will have to participate in 25 bridge defense or repair operations across the Dragonfall map. Following an event train or asking about any bridge events active in the chat is the quickest way to complete this achievement.

Obtaining the Mist Shard Shoulders Box in Guild Wars 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to complete a total of 10 events for the Order of the Crystal Bloom to get this piece of armor. The Order of the Crystal Bloom is found in the Burning Forest, the first biome you encounter heading west out of the Pact Camp.