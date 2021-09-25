How to complete the Crazy Cat Lady Challenge in BitLife

A new weekend has arrived, and it’s the final full weekend for September. For this week’s challenge in BitLife, players will be attempting to complete the Crazy Cat Lady Challenge. You’ll have to put your skills to the test to complete the challenge before time runs out and ensure you finish all tasks.

These are all of the tasks you need to complete Challengeazy Cat Lady Challenge.

Be born a female

Own 15+ cats

Own 5+ with high craziness

Own 5+ different types of cats

Take all of your cats to the vet in the same year

For the first task, you’ll need to make sure your character is born a female. You can do this with a pre-existing character, or you can create a new one if you currently don’t have any saved characters who are.

Once you’ve done that, it’s time to purchase all of the cats that you can. You need to own 15 cats in your home, which means you’ll need to have a large enough home for them, and it helps to hold some of the higher quality locations in the game. After that, you can visit the shelter and grab as many cats as you can. Unfortunately, you likely won’t be able to grab all of them in the same year. Instead, you’ll have to grab as many as you can get each year and take care of them individually by making sure they’re fed, amused, and groomed.

The next task is to make sure that five of those cats have a high craziness. You can always check a cat’s craziness before purchasing them, but these animals are randomly generated. When you obtain them from a shelter, there’s no way to ensure that your cat is crazy or if they’re crazy enough. If you have to pick between any of the felines, make sure to select the ones with the higher craziness rating.

You also want to make sure you’re picking different breeds of cats. Like making sure they’re crazy, the type of cat breed you grab will be randomly generated. Your shelter will repopulate with more cats every time you ‘age up,’ so make sure to check back to ensure you’re grabbing as many cats as possible.

The final task is to ensure that all of your cats are taken to the vet in the same year. You can visit the vet by clicking on your cat underneath the ‘relationships’ tab and then selecting that you take them to the veterinarian. It costs roughly $100 every time you go.

After you’ve completed all of these tasks, you’ll have finished the Crazy Cat Lady Challenge. You’ll then be able to earn a randomly generated appearance item for your character.