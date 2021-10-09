How to complete the Dangerous Woman Challenge in BitLife

The weekend has arrived, and with it, a brand new challenge for you to complete in BitLife. The challenge this weekend is called the Dangerous Woman Challenge, and you’re going to be rising to the top of the charts, becoming a famous singer, and rocking out with the legends. You’ll also be breaking hearts along the way. In this guide, we’re going to break down all of the tasks for the Dangerous Woman Challenge and what you need to do in BitLife.

These are all of the tasks you need to complete in the Dangerous Woman Challenge.

Be born a female in Miami

Become a famous singer

Have 6+ albums hit platinum or higher

Call of 4+ engagements

Complete the challenge before you turn 30

The first task is required for the character you’re using to be born a female from Miami. You can do this from the main page when you start a new character. You’ll be able to pick that she is born a female and born in Miami, in the United States country. We also recommend making sure she has a high ‘looks’ stat when she’s born to help you out with additional tasks later for this challenge.

Next, you need to become a famous singer. The best way to do this is to begin taking vocal lessons when your character becomes eight years old. You can find these lessons underneath the ‘activities’ tab in the Mind & Body section. You want to take classes at least once a year and progressively take more voice lessons as you become older.

Hopefully, you’re able to reach at least 90% singing level before you reach age 18. That’s the goal, at least. With enough talent, you’ll be able to go to the ‘special career’s’ tab under ‘occupation,’ and you’ll be able to sign up as a solo artist. It helps to have 90% singing skill to succeed.

Now that you’re a famous singer, you need to have six or more albums become platinum or higher. An album in BitLife becomes platinum once it sells over 1,000,000 copies. The best way to do this is to make sure you’re creating an album every two years, and the genre is pop. Pop and rap have the highest potential to sell the most copies. When creating the album, make sure the name matches the ‘pop’ genre or ‘rap’ if you’d prefer to go down that route, along with the marketing strategy before it releases. These two factors will give you the highest chance of selling the most copies immediately and throughout the album’s lifetime.

The final big task for this challenge is to end four engagements. You’ll be able to do this by dating an individual you meet through the ‘activities’ tab in the ‘dating’ application. You want to kick fire these engagements pretty fast, so the best way to do that is to shower your current date with gifts at the very beginning and then plan an engagement a year later. After you arrange the engagement, end it immediately, and then start dating someone new. You’ll have to repeat this at least four times.

Technically, this is the final requirement for the challenge, and you need to complete all of the above challenges before your character reaches 30 years old. However, you should be able to do that if when your character becomes 18, they’re able to get signed on as a solo artist, and they immediately begin making albums. Albums take a reasonable amount of time to sell, but they sell better when they’re spaced out, so release them every one to two years. You’ll also want to date someone in high school and start an engagement at 18, making it easier to fulfill that requirement while you6’re working on your singing career.

After you’ve completed all of those tasks, you’ll have completed the Dangerous Woman Challenge, and your BitLife account is rewarded with a random appearance item you can place on any character you make.