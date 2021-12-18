How to complete The Elf Challenge in BitLife

The weekend has arrived, just before the holidays, and with it the next BitLife Challenge for you to complete. In this challenge, you’ll need to bring out your inner elf and channel your Christmas spirit to complete all of the tasks in this challenge. This guide covers everything you need to do to complete the Elf Challenge in BitLife.

These are all of the tasks you need to do to complete the Elf Challenge.

Be born a male in New York

Give gifts to 30 different people

Take 50 voice lessons

Become a famous author

The first thing you’ll need to do is create a male character. You want to make sure the character was born in New York, so even if you already have a male character on your profile, they won’t count if they were not born in New York.

Next, throughout your life, you’ll need to hand out 30 gifts to other people in your life. You can do this by interacting with people you meet and becoming friends with them to offer gifts. You’ll be able to do this with any person you meet in school, at work, or those closest to you in your life. The best way to do this is to have a little bit of money, purchase some gifts for the story, and then bring gifts with you to your co-workers. If you want to maximize the number of people you give gifts to, you can swap out jobs quickly to find a new pool of people.

However, it can be a bit tricky to offer gifts to co-workers. They require at least a 50 percent positive relationship with your character before they accept gifts, and even then, you want to find the right thing for that character. Always double-check the gifts and your character’s finances.

Next, you need to take at least 50 voice lessons. You can take voice lessons when you’re pretty young, improving your vocal talents. However, when you reach 18 years old, you have to begin paying for them, so we recommend you start taking voice lessons as quickly as you can do them. You can find voice lessons under the Activities tab in the Mind & Body menu.

The final thing you have to do is become a famous author. This is a bit more challenging and requires that you have high Smarts and graduate college focusing on English. You want to make sure you go to college for English so you can find an open writer position with the title ‘publisher’ next to the role. If your character has the degree and the Smarts, they should get into the job.

It takes about seven to 10 years working in the role to become famous, so you can expect to become a famous author when your character is in their 30’s, so long as you get the role. If you don’t see a writer position, you’ll have to Age Up and wait for it to appear in the Occupation section.

After you complete everything, you’ll have completed The Elf Challenge. You’ll have a chance to select a randomized item to add to your avatar, and then you can place them on any character you use in the future.