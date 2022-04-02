The weekend has arrived, and a brand new BitLife challenge for you to try and complete. You’ll have a limited time to wrap it up before it goes away. However, if you complete this challenge quickly, you’ll receive an appearance item you can wear on your BitLife profile. This week, you’ll be working on completing the Euphoria Challenge. This guide covers how to complete the Euphoria Challenge in BitLife.

These are all the tasks you need to complete for the Euphoria Challenge before time runs out.

Develop an addiction

Relapse after battling an addiction

Hook up with 20+ people before age 20

Start rumors about 5+ friends

Assault your best friend

For the first step, you’ll need to develop an addiction. You can do this with alcohol, drugs, or gambling. When it comes to alcohol and drugs, you need to wait until someone offers you one of these things and then take it. There’s a chance of developing an addiction, but it’s random. We recommend waiting for the random events and always saying yes, or going straight into gambling by visiting a casino when you’re older than 18.

The next step is to relapse after battling addiction. The only way to relapse is to first go into rehab after developing an addiction and then get better. You’ll need to spend a certain amount of time getting better at the rehab. Once you’ve spent enough time at the rehab, you need to repeat the addictive activity, relapsing into it.

For the third step, you’ll need to hook up with more than 20 people before you turn 20. You can do this through the relationship application and go on dates with random people or try to purely hook up with them. You can also do this with anyone you know from school or work, although the relationship application is likely the best and quickest route.

The fourth task is for you to start rumors about your friends. You’ll need to first establish a friendship with characters in your life, and then you can start rumors about them. When you want to start rumors, click on them in your relationships tab, and scroll down to rumors. Select this option for five friends, and you’ll have completed this challenge.

The final task is to assault your best friend. You’ll only be able to do this if your character has a best friend, which means they need to have a high enough relationship with someone to declare they are best friends, which could take a bit of time and effort to achieve. When it happens, find your character’s best friend in your relationship tab, click on them, and choose to rumble with them. Your character will attack their best friend, completing this task.

Once you’ve finished all of these tasks, you’ll have completed the Euphoria Challenge. Next, you will have the chance to select one of four random boxes that contain an appearance item for your BitLife account.