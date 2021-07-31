How to complete the Fast and Furious Challenge in BitLife

The weekly BitLife challenge has returned to close out July, but the summer’s not over yet. With one entire month of blazing heat to endure, and plenty is going on for the rest of the year. In addition, BitLife fans have to look out for a special surprise being announced by the team, which could change many things for the mobile game. For now, this weekend’s challenge is the Fast and Furious Challenge, so you can expect to steal plenty of cars.

These are all of the tasks for the Fast and Furious Challenge.

Own a Dodge Charger

Own a Bugatti

Own a Ferrari

Own a Lamborghini

Sell 5+ stolen cars

Never go to jail

The first four tasks of this challenge are all about owning vehicles. You do not have to steal them or do anything special to them. All you have to do is have them as an asset, which means you can save those tasks for last. We’d recommend it because the final two tasks of this challenge are the most difficult. You can buy a Dodge Charger, Bugatti, Ferrari, and Lamborghini by grabbing them from the shopping tab on the assets page. These vehicles will vary in price, so we recommend having a worthwhile career to help with the income.

When you’re ready, the big challenge for you to go forward with is stealing cars. You’ll have to steal five vehicles to complete this challenge. You can do this by going to the activities tab, clicking crimes, and choosing to commit Grand Theft Auto. You’ll have a list of cars you have the option to steal. Our best advice for this part is to go for the cheapest car. If you attempt to go for nicer, more expensive cars, you have a much higher chance of being caught. On the other hand, when you go for the cheapest car of the series, you’re likely going to be okay.

Once you have the car, you now need to sell it. To sell a stolen car, go to your assets page, and click on the vehicle you just stole. You can choose to sell it online or on the black market. We highly recommend picking the online ad, but it will go for a lower price than your post, which is fine.

The final part of the challenge is to never go to jail for your crimes. The only crime you’re committing for this challenge is stealing vehicles, so if you capture all five of your required cars and successfully sell them, you will never have gone to jail. You then want to make sure you own all of your vehicles and complete your character’s life.

After you’ve done all of this, the challenge is complete. You will then receive a cosmetic for your account that you can wear on any character you make.