How to complete the Fringefolk’s Grave in Elden Ring – full walkthrough

Elden Ring is filled with dangerous dungeons that have enemies lurking around every corner (or chariots if you are feeling unlucky). The Fringefolk Hero’s Grave is the first dungeon you will see, but you might not realize it’s there. Here is how you complete the Fringefolk Hero’s Grave dungeon in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach your first Site of Grace, you will see a fog wall to your right. If you don’t know how to get rid of the wall, you will first need to get your hands on a Stonesword Key. One of these can be chosen as a starting gift if you so choose. Use the key on the gargoyle statue to unlock the dungeon and, in true Dark Souls fashion, prepare to die.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go to the bottom of the ladder on the other side of the now fog-free archway. Run as fast as you can through the poison and make a right at the end. Stop because there will be a chariot that comes up from the slope in front of you after turning the corner. Wait for it to turn around and run down the slope. There are alcoves on either side of the slope that you can duck into. Be careful of the enemies hiding inside. Some of them use swords while others stick to crossbows.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can run the entire way down the slope and follow the path if you want. The easier method, however, is to duck into the third alcove on the right. When the chariot goes up the ramp, jump down to the platform below. Both paths lead to the same place but you are more likely to survive taking the latter path. Run down the next slope and duck into an alcove past where the ground thins out.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue along the path and you will come across a fork in the road. You can either take the path up or down. Either way, the chariot will chase you so choose quickly. If you choose to go up, you will run into a dead-end where a lone enemy awaits in a small room. This enemy is like the others, a phantom, but is much more difficult to beat. He can be kited out into the hallway and instantly killed by the chariot. Killing this enemy will grant you the Dragon Communion Seal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Taking the left path will lead you down to the boss room for the Ulcerated Tree Spirit. Do not take this boss on if this is your first dungeon and you are low level. This boss is extremely difficult and can easily kill you with one hit.