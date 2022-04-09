How to complete the Full-Time Part-Time Challenge in BitLife

For this weekend, you’ll be working on the Full-Time Part-Time Challenge Challenge. The challenge will have you focusing on several tasks that you’ll need to complete quickly. You’ll earn a random cosmetic item to add to your account if you do. Here’s what you need to know about completing the Full-Time Part-Time Challenge in BitLife.

These are all tasks you need to complete the Full-Time Part-Time Challenge.

Work 10+ Freelance Gigs in High School

Never hold a full-time job

Work 40+ hours in part-time jobs after High School

Purchase a mansion

Purchase a yacht

You’ll need to accept more than 10 Freelance Gigs for the first task while your character is in high school. Similar to working a part-time job, you can find the Freelance Gigs under the Occupation tab, and you can choose from being a handyman to tutoring, caretaking, mowing lands, being a babysitter, dog walking, or a pet sitter. Of the available choices, tutor has the best chance of being accepted by people, especially for $15 an hour.

The second task is for your character never to hold a full-time job. You’ll want to maintain this for all of your character’s life, regardless of age. Make sure they never accept any available positions or go job hunting.

The third task is about working more than 40+ hours in part-time jobs after High School. You can achieve this by having multiple part-time jobs at the same time. You can check your character’s schedule in the Occupation tab. You want to make sure this reaches above 40+ hours.

The fourth and fifth tasks will require your character to buy a mansion or yacht. An excellent way to get around these tasks is for your character to inherit a lot of money from a previous character, ensuring they have a lot of money to lean on while also completing the part-time jobs and never having a full-time job. However, if you want to do this without inheriting money, you’ll need to spend a lot of time working part-time jobs, increasing your income with freelance gigs, or even increasing it through gambling.

After completing the final task, you’ll have completed the Full-time Part-time challenge. You’ll be able to open up one of four chests for a random appearance item.