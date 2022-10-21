How to complete the Game Time quest in Tower of Fantasy

You will come across many side quests in Tower of Fantasy, most of which will be easy and not much rewarding. But there are a few where you face challenges and get rewarded well. Game Time is one of those quests, and it even rewards you with a red nucleus. Additionally, you need to complete it to get a 100% completion rate for the story. You must help Hotta Studio create a villain for their game and learn about the team. It’s a challenging quest, and even finding it is not easy. Here is how to find and complete the Game Time quest in Tower of Fantasy.

Game Time side quest location in Tower of Fantasy

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the quest at Hotta Studio in Mirroria city; when you reach the location, head inside the studio and talk to the receptionist to start the quest.

Game Time side quest walkthrough in Tower of Fantasy

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the quest starts, you will first need to read some rules on a board on the left side of the reception. Remember those rules because you will need to answer according to them. After that, head to the chief designer to talk to him. He will interview you and ask you a few questions, and you need to give the right answers, as shown below.

Games and entertainment.

Masterchef.

Otter.

Translation Skills.

Eat smelly food at work.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After that, talk to the Picullu, and go to Mirafleur Hall: Lobby to speak with Clay. Head back to Picullu, and now you need to find the special effect master. It’s hard to reach his location, and there are multiple ways to climb up there. You can try going to the Vera Tower of Fantasy and start climbing its walls and ledges to reach the objective. Once you are done talking to him, head back to Picullu. Now you need to find the stat designer who is just outside the studio’s building and then report to Picullu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After that, you will need to go to Vera Tower of Fantasy and climb all the way to the top. If you can’t use the elevator yet, you will need to climb the walls and ledges from the right side of the building. When you reach there, talk to Picullu and test the boss you created for the game. After that, head back to the Hotta Studio building in Mirroria and talk to the receptionist to claim the rewards.