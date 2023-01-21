There are multiple challenges for you to work on in BitLife. These challenges are fun ways to try making a specific character, completing various requirements that you need complete before the end of that character’s life. One of these challenges is called Good Cop, Bad Cop. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Good Cop, Bad Cop Challenge in BitLife.

All Good Cop, Bad Cop tasks in BitLife

You will need to complete these tasks to finish the Good Cop, Bad Cop Challenge in BitLife.

Become a police officer

Give gifts to 10+ co-workers

Have 3+ addictions

Take your family on 3+ cruises

Murder your supervisor in a drive-by

These tasks are all over the place, so it might take a bit to complete them. The first thing you need to worry about is having your character become a Police Office. You need to find the Cadet open position on the employment pages to do this. It should have a police car icon on the side of it, indicating this is how you become a police officer.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next step is to provide at least 10 gifts to your co-workers. You can do this as you play through the game, slowly providing them gifts as you buy them from the Assets page. These gifts do not have to be costly, so don’t feel you need to spend a pretty penny to make your co-workers happy.

For this step, you will need to visit a nightclub and see if someone offers you a drink or drugs. You need to have at least three addictions. One of the easier addictions to get is alcoholism, which happens any time you accept a drink. The next is drugs, but you want to be careful with these because they are fairly hazardous to your character’s health. Another easy addiction to get is gambling, and you can do this while visiting a Casino, where you can gamble your money.

The fourth task is to take your family on at least three cruises. You can do this at the bottom of the Activities page, where you can choose to take them on a cruise. These are costly, so make sure you have enough money saved away to enjoy these opportunities.

The final task is to take out your supervisor in a drive-by. We recommend making this the final task because there’s a good chance you’ll get doing this, and your character will go to jail. You can choose to try and take out your character by scrolling down the Activity page to Crimes, and one of the Crimes will be murder.

Once you’ve completed all these tasks, you will earn a randomized appearance item for your BitLife characters.