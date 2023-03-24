How to complete the Grave Robber request in Resident Evil 4 remake

You’ll find multiple requests you can complete in the Resident Evil 4 remake. These are side quests where you can earn Spinel, a useful resource to trade with The Merchant, and acquire unique items throughout your playthrough. These are extremely useful to complete to unlock specialized items you won’t be able to purchase using your primary currency, ptas. One of these requests is called the Grave Robber, and you need to take out two specific gravestones at the Church. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Grave Robber request in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

How to find the tombstone emblems at the Church in the Resident Evil 4 remake

You can find this request in the back of the Church when you first arrive at this location in Chapter 3. It will be on the distinct blue parchment paper attached to the side of a wall. After you’ve grabbed it, the request asks you to take out two specific gravestones in the graveyard at the front of the Church. You don’t have to travel far to find this location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All the request tells you is that you need to track down the twins with the specific emblem on their gravestones. When you arrive at the graveyard, several gravestones have emblems on them. Unfortunately, there’s no specific description of the emblem, so you’ll have to figure out taking out each of the symbols until the request updates that you’ve dispatched the correct ones.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To make your life easier, we tracked these down. These will be closer to the bottom of the graveyard, behind the tree, and close to the center of this area. We recommend taking out a knife if you have one and using it to destroy those gravestone emblems rather than wasting precious bullets. Once you’ve removed both of these gravestones, the request will update, and you can receive your reward when you next return to The Merchant in the Resident Evil 4 remake.