How to complete The High Keep in Hogwarts Legacy

The High Keep is a main story quest you’ll embark on in Hogwarts Legacy. It can be a troubling quest because it requires you to complete multiple little puzzles as you attempt to scale a ruined castle alongside your classmate, Natty. You’ll need to use a wide variety of spells to explore this location and discover the dark truth of what’s happening. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete The High Keep quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to do The High Keep in Hogwarts Legacy

One of the first tasks you’ll need to do after meeting with Natty is climb the battlements. You can do this on the castle’s right side, away from the main gate. The first jump should be no problem, but reaching the third level will become problematic.

Climbing the Battlements in The High Keep

There will be a door to the left of your can that you can use the Depulso spell to open using the large lever. This should reveal a crate on the other side that you can now reach.

You need to pull the crate out of this room. You can do this using the Accio spell and use this spell until it’s out in the open.

Once the crate is out in the open, the next spell you need to use is Wingardium Leviosa, and you can now place the crate in front of the large gap. Unfortunately, this won’t get you to the third level. There’s one more spell you need to use. The last spell you must use is Levioso, which will cause the crate to levitate off the ground. You can now throw yourself onto the crate and reach the second area.

How to open the main gate

Now that you’ve made it to the top floor, the next step is to open the main gate for Natty to also get inside. You can do this by following the main pathway and then going to the right. You want to follow this route all the way around until you reach the other side. There is a crate blocking your path forward. You need to use the crack in the wall to use Accio, dragging the box across the room before making your way inside the next room.

The next step requires the Depulso spell. You need to use it on the lever for the gate. You need to do this multiple times in a row until the gate reaches the top of the room.

Once it reaches the top, use Accio on the exposed ring, and pull it forward to prevent the gate from dropping back down. Natty should be able to make her way inside, and you can continue the quest.

The next portion of the quest is relatively straightforward. You’ll be following Natty forward and discover Poachers have captured multiple Hippogriffs and are attempting to do away with them. After following Natty, continue, and there will be another crate on the other side of a wall. Use Depulso on it to push it from here, and go onto the ground floor, where you can use Wingardium Leviosa to bring it to the broken stairs.

Once you’ve set it down, use Levioso again, and have it float, so you can reach the next area, onto the roof.

This next area will contain multiple enemies for you to battle against. Some of them will be using shields, so make sure to have a wide array of spells at your disposal. If you’re careful and use the Disillusionment charm, you can sneak up behind them to take them out without a fight.

After you’ve defeated the Poachers, open up the level one lock in this area, and continue up the tower. You can expect several ambushes by other Poachers along the way, but your pathway is extremely straightforward at this point, and you shouldn’t expect to encounter any more puzzles.

When you reach the top, a cutscene will play out, and you will have completed the quest with Natty.