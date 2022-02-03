how-to-complete-the-history-lesson-in-dying-light-2-stay-human

The History Lesson is one of the side quests you can pick up from a safehouse in Dying Light 2 Stay Human. A teacher talking to his pupils about the March Massacre in Villedor tasks Aiden with visiting the location to light a candle. After all, it’s not safe for children. However, this quest is far from straightforward, which is why we’ve put together a guide for it.

Step 1: Get to the memorial and investigate the plaques

Screenshot by Gamepur

Follow the quest marker, and you’ll eventually arrive at the memorial. It’s a pretty depressing place, so get to the plaques in front of the memorial and investigate them quickly to avoid being here longer than necessary.

Step 2: Investigate the tree and light the candle

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third area you must investigate is the tree to the right of the memorial. There’s no way you’d know to do this without walking around the area and looking at everything inside of it. The clue is meant to be the gunshots in the tree, but we missed these for a long time before finally seeing them.

After that, you need to go to the memorial again and light the candle that the student wanted to leave there. When you’ve done that, you’ll have learned why Villedor has no guns, and you’ll get a Survivor’s Trinket as a reward.