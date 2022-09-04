How to complete the Hollywood Hustler Challenge in BitLife

The Hollywood Hustler is this week’s challenge in BitLife. You will primarily be working as an actor with your character, but you will also be running some scams before you hit it big. There are multiple tasks you will need to meet to complete this, and they won’t be easy. This guide covers all tasks you need to complete the Hollywood Hustler Challenge in BitLife.

All tasks to complete the Hollywood Hustler Challenge

You will need to work through five tasks to complete the Hollywood Hustler Challenge.

Be born in California

Panhandle for 5+ years

Scam 15+ with the VIP Ticket Scam

Become a famous actor

Win 2 Bitty Awards

The first thing you will need to do is make sure your character is born in California, in the United States. You will likely need to make a new character to accomplish this. We recommend starting in the city of Los Angeles. After they’re born, you will need to wait until they reach age 18 to work as a scam artist, allowing them to Panhandle. You can find the Street Hustler job under Special Careers.

From here, you can select Panhandle on any of the streets, and you will have to make multiple choices, such as what you plan to tell people, your collection box, and where you go. These decisions do influence how much you receive. You can complete this task after you’ve finished Panhandling for at least five years. After that, you need to move on to being a scam artist to do the VIP Ticket Scam, which you can only do at the Advanced Level. To reach this point, you must increase your Street Smart skills and become more successful with your scams, which takes quite a bit of time.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve successfully done the VIP Ticket Scam 15 times, you can move on to becoming a famous actor. However, we recommend that you take Acting Lessons during your youth. You can do this under the Mind & Body section, which requires money after 18. If you do it while you’re younger, your parents will pay for it. This should assist you in becoming an actor and eventually landing a significant role in Hollywood.

After becoming a Famous Actor, you will need to earn Bitty Rewards. You should be able to earn this nomination naturally as you become a famous actor, so make sure to accept compelling roles and give you a chance to earn major money as an actor.

Upon completing these tasks, you will complete the challenge. You will receive your prize and be able to choose one of four random appearance options for your BitLife profile.